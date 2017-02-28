28 February 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Addis Coca Cola Cycling Race Continues

The season's Addis Coca Cola cycling race that took place at the Tsion Hotel-Wingate School venue colourfully completed on Sunday.

Last week the race that took place at Lideta-Karl Henze venue attracted a huge crowd. But according to the event organizers, the Sunday event was not able to attract as huge crowd as it was last week.

The Sunday race brought together 116 cyclists, five better than last week.

In the main 70km course race that drew 21 contenders Surafel Yehalishet of Electric emerged winner leaving behind Fikadu Gebremariam of Ethiopian Grain Trade Enterprise (EGTE) and Mehari Hailu of the African Refugee side to take the second and third places, in the order of that.

In the men's 52.5km mountain bike race that brought together 40 cyclists Abraham Negash of Youth Academy came out first. His compatriot Shemsedin Redwan finished second while the third place was won by Abel Awoke of Electric.

In the women's 24.5km mountain bike race the private cyclist Yordanos Bulbula outpaced all others to take title for the third time in a row.

Kidist Oumer of Youth Academy and Iskedar Abay of Electric took the second and third places, in the order of that. This race attracted only 10 female cyclists.

In the youth 14 km race Tamirat Tibebe of Yeka Sub-city came out first while Abduljelil Tiraz of Kolfe Sub-city finished second. The third place was won by the Arada Sub-city rider Abiy Abera. All the top three cyclists maintained their last week positions. This race managed to pull 33 young talents, one minus that of last week.

For the third time in a row the 10.5km veteran cyclist race that took place on Sunday, Tigabu Kebede, Mihretu Fetene and Abiy Birhanu, occupied from one up to three places, respectively. The Sunday race brought together 12 veteran cyclists.

The Sunday race was one of the series of events that took place in this Ethiopian season under the name of Addis Coca Cola cycling club race.

The organizers further disclosed that on Thursday the youth, women's and men's single race was carried out.

This cycling competition is sponsored by Coca Cola East Africa Bottling Share Company. The sponsorship deal was set for the coming one year with the possibility of extension.

Under this sponsorship deal the AACF will get 500, 000 birr from Coca Cola East Africa Bottling S. C for one year.

The sole factor for Coca Cola East Africa Bottling Share Company to sponsor cycling race is to help promote the sports at the national level.

