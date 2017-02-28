South Africa: Duo Still in Possession of a Victim's Cell Phone, Busted After a Robbery in Heinz Park

press release

Two suspects were arrested and are expected to appear in court this week after they were arrested on Friday 2017-02-24, minutes after they had robbed a man of his cell phone and wallet.

Members of the SAPS Stabilisation Unit were on patrol in Sheffield Road, when they were stopped by a man who claimed to have been robbed a few minutes earlier, while he was walking on the R300 near Heinz Park.

Police promptly followed up on a tip-off about the whereabouts of the culprits. Upon finding the suspects, the victim was able to point them out. Besides the victim's cell phone the suspects were also found in possession of a firearm alleged to have been used during the robbery. Only the victim's wallet could not be found.

The duo, aged 27 and 29, were arrested and are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrates' Court, facing charges of robbery and the possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The SAPS Western Cape are working hard at stopping criminals in their tracks.