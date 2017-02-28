27 February 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Duo Still in Possession of a Victim's Cell Phone, Busted After a Robbery in Heinz Park

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Two suspects were arrested and are expected to appear in court this week after they were arrested on Friday 2017-02-24, minutes after they had robbed a man of his cell phone and wallet.

Members of the SAPS Stabilisation Unit were on patrol in Sheffield Road, when they were stopped by a man who claimed to have been robbed a few minutes earlier, while he was walking on the R300 near Heinz Park.

Police promptly followed up on a tip-off about the whereabouts of the culprits. Upon finding the suspects, the victim was able to point them out. Besides the victim's cell phone the suspects were also found in possession of a firearm alleged to have been used during the robbery. Only the victim's wallet could not be found.

The duo, aged 27 and 29, were arrested and are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrates' Court, facing charges of robbery and the possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The SAPS Western Cape are working hard at stopping criminals in their tracks.

South Africa

Kenyans Register for Elections Amid Xenophobic Violence

Kenyans living in South Africa have been making their way to Pretoria to register as diaspora voters for the east… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.