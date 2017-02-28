Ethiopia: Woreda Transforming in Health

Ethiopia Health Sector Transformation Plan has set lofty goals of ensuring equitable and quality health care through woreda transformation agenda.

Anker Woreda Health Office Head Hailu Ketema told The Ethiopia Herald that vying against 17 Woredas, his health office has been awarded prize for creating 11 role model Kebeles at Arsi Zone in Oromia State . "To realize the agenda, we need to have numerous role model kebeles in every woreda."

According to him, apart from exerting efforts to create caring, respectful and compassionate (CRC) health workforce, all kebeles have to be model in a bid to provide quality health care.

Hailu stressed that becoming a role model kebel in terms of Woreda Transformation by itself is not enough, strict supervisory activities need to be carried out in an organized and timely manner.

For his part, Azernet Berbere Woreda Health Office Head Shikuretu Ababiya said since last year, the office has offered training to health professionals and the general public at Silite Zone in SNNP State.

He further said making use of the agenda, the office has registered better results in creating model Kebeles, reaching health insurance to all and owning high performing health institutions.

According to Shikuretu, out of 19 Kebels in the woreda, 16 have become role models avoiding home delivery and with good environmental sanitation.

"Almost all households have 100 per cent health insurance coverage in the area. By the next year, the woreda will ensure its transformation"

Professionals skill gap, high turnover of professionals, shortage of medical equipment are some of the challenges. However, he said the woreda together with the community is overcoming the challenges.

Health Ministry Clinical Director Desalegn Tegabu also said transformed woreda is expected to have an accountable and transparent governance system that nurtures meaningful community participation, strives to meet the needs of the people, makes data-informed decisions and the like.