South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested for Dagga Cultivation

press release

The SAPS Boland K9 Unit, in cooperation with the Crime Intelligence Gathering Unit and Vispol members from Groot-Drakenstein received valuable information about the cultivation of dagga in their area. Their prompt response to the information led to the arrests of two suspects, a man aged 30 years and a 34-year-old woman. The arrests took place at a farm in the Groot Drakenstein area in the early hours of this morning, Monday 2017-02-27.

The police members seized 242 dagga plants and three bags of loose dagga.

The suspects are due to appear on a charge related to the Cultivation of Dagga and other related charges in the Stellenbosch Magistrates' Court soon.

The proliferation of drugs is a serious concern and the SAPS of the Western Cape will make every effort in bringing offenders to book.