Ethiopia: In the Wake of Ethiopian Historical Note

A tribute to Richard Pankhurst

History is a discipline that deals about what went before while always anchoring itself in anti-clock wise movement. This is quite on the warpath to the mainstream path of human existence that usher towards future, unknown tomorrow--down the line. Under this undo, many people arguably assume that history has no any reimbursement since it is always revolving on the focal rhetoric of "past" at the expense of what is now happening. As a result, such opinion holders reinforce on disregarding about narration and go on forgetting about what constitutes today. Against this backlash, a few determine that have a sense of responsibility invariably put an effort to record what has gone earlier and made available account via scores of methods.

However, the aura of drawing facts regarding specific phenomena of precedent human continuation requires having vital belongingness to that specific society, a group to which to pencil in facts either through blood or any form of relationship. Otherwise, an extra type of deep seated love or super level friendship to this peculiar group of people has to be there just to figure out reason for a question of "why a particular person may interested on out-group's life?". It is this pulse that can really express my feeling of expression that always comes into my mind whenever I think of Professor Richard Pankhurst and Ethiopia. It is absurd to locate Richard Pankhurst's lineage as to where it falls in between Ethiopia and UK identity while a significant portion of his life attached to Ethiopia.

The riddle behind this astounding thing laid over on the fact that Richard has not been an Ethiopian citizen by all form of residency modus operandi as far as my acquaintance concerned. However, it is true that he was born in London in 1927 and had bequeathed a passion of loving Ethiopia from his beloved mother, Sylvia Pankhurst, who was resolute in participating in fundraising, demonstration, and lead a campaign against the then fascist occupation. His mother was inspirational for him to be enthusiastic on understanding and telling Ethiopian history. It was in 1950; Richard Pankhurst, along with his mother Sylvia and his wife Rite Pankhurst, came to Ethiopia for the first time, an occasion that marked the onset of life-long alliance.

Since then, he ardently began to take on documenting Ethiopian history from different walks of life whereas, editing journal "Ethiopian Observer" became his setting up to a career of telling Abyssinia's history till 1974. For a brief period, he just moved onto teaching at the university college of Addis Ababa which subsequently became Addis Ababa University.

In 1962, he founded the Institute of Ethiopian Studies under the auspicious of Addis Ababa University, becoming the first to preside over directorship for the institute. He had also been a great-man behind the development of the institute's library and museum adding to his role of co-founder and co-editor of journal of Ethiopian studies.

After that, fondly enough, he published over 25 books and several hundred articles and essays. Moreover, he was a regular contributor to Addis Tribune on-line magazine and more recently he worked as a columnist for Capital Newspaper. For the past half a century, he crusaded for the return of Ethiopian looted heritages by fascist Italy during the brief period of occupation. He did succeed in the return of Axum obelisk form the main land of Italy in collaboration with national committee that was formed for this particular phenomenon.

Richard Pankhurst was also a close friend of Ethiopian fine-art icons late Laureate, Meter Artist Afewerk Tekle and renowned author Mngistu Lemma. His burly amity with these artists led him to make them his best men beyond a normal contemporary. It is clear that there could numerous but undisclosed contribution for Ethiopia arty work development that he made with these artists if he had such connection with them. I believe he also had a chance to work with emeritus Professor Baheru Zewede, Professor Shiferaw Bekel and other fellow colleagues of AAU's history department in particular and social science in general. The other way round, it is been a great pride for him to work and live closely with these personnel as Ethiopia always leans on these scholars for a reference.

Based on the aforementioned things and many other unnoticed deeds, Richard Pankhurst was awarded close to ten prizes as a return back for his payment for preserving Ethiopian history and culture. Nature has dissolved the age-old love of Richard Pankhurst and Ethiopia. It was lately that we listened the obituary of this beloved Ethiopian's brother. His funeral ceremony was carried out at Saint Selasie Cathedral Church escorted by police march band attended by top government officials, AAU's former colleagues as well as his students. He chose to have his body laid down under the ashes of Ethiopia and by doing this, he verified his true love for Ethiopia as Ethiopian writers Hadis Alemayhu depicted the love of protagonist Bezabeh for his girlfriend Sebelewengel in his fiction book "ፍቅር እስከ መቃብር" litrally translated as " affection unto burial"

In a nutshell, his friendship has stood the test of time; his camaraderie with Ethiopia began ways back in the reign of emperor Haileslassie and continued until present without making any rational altering with regards to his attitude to Ethiopia. Though he is no longer with us, I believe that his memory is engraved on our hearts and the next generation will always remember him behind the Ethiopian historical note. Again, Ethiopians will always recall him whenever they look back on and walk their memory lane for the deed of forefathers of yore. Richard Pankhurst has accomplished his service of serving Ethiopia as he had received this role from Almighty God as put by his son on the funeral. Ethiopian top government officials including Prime Minister Haile Mariam Desalegn paid tribute to this Ethiopian lover" Richard Pankhurst for his unwavering support for heritage conservation. Accordingly, we thank Richard Pankhurst for what he did for us almost his whole life.May he rest in peace!

Professor Richard Pankhurst earned a BSc. in Economic History and a PhD in Political Science. He died at the age of 90 and is survived by his wife Rite, his son Dr Alula and daughter Helen and four grand children.