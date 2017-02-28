Ethiopia: Women Vendors Get Modern Market

President Dr. Mulatu Teshome inaugurated a market place aimed at benefiting women engaged in micro and small scale enterprises as well as street markets Saturday.

The state-of-the-art market place, dubbed as Gulit, built at a cost of 10.5 million Birr in Addis Ababa has benefited about 140 women.

The president noted that women who are engaged in small scale businesses need to be provided with places where they can operate their businesses and improve their lives.

This is a good opportunity to the women not only for the income they generate for their daily consumption, but also to enhance entrepreneurship and further investments in small enterprises, Dr. Mulatu added.

Centre designer Rekik Gebre for his part said: "The reason it is called Gulit was that it was an open market, like a street market whereby anyone starting from a low income earner to a well-to-do individual can purchase the items"

Similar market centres are in line to be built in various sub-cities of the metropolis while preparations are underway to open similar markets in Makalle, Hawassa, and Bahir Dar, according to Rekik.

Ethiopian Statistical Agency indicates that the majority of micro and small enterprises in Ethiopia are operated by women.