Nigeria: Friendly Games'll Prepare Us Against S/Africa - Rohr

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has shared his thoughts on the upcoming international friendly games against Senegal and Burkina Faso in March.

The German has opined that the two warm-up games will help the Super Eagles prepare adequately for June's African Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa.

"We are not thinking too far ahead of the World Cup games against Cameroon later in the year," Rohr said. "These two friendly matches in England will help us prepare for South Africa in June.

"We have to take it one step at a time, first we focus on South Africa then we start to look at Cameroon."

The friendly matches against Senegal and Burkina Faso will hold at Hive Stadium in Canons Park.