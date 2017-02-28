Ethiopia Launches GERD Bond Week

A 'bond week' campaign aimed at raising funds for the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) was launched across the country yesterday.

A special bond sale has been prepared for the second time as part of the 6th anniversary of the GERD, said Tagel Kenubeh, Deputy Director General for Office of the National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation on the Construction of GERD.

At the event, Addis Ababa City Mayor Diriba Kuma said the active participation of the public made over the last five years proved the unity and unwavering commitment of the general public towards the completion of the flagship project.

Apart from contributing to the construction of the dam, the bond purchase has enabled the pubic to develop the culture of saving, he added.

The campaign is to facilitate favourable condition for Ethiopians to strengthen GERD supports. During the campaign, all banks in the country would sell GERD bonds for a week, and the Office has established 71 bond sale centers at every sub-city.

Furthermore ,the anniversary would be culminated in mid-March 2017. Presently, the dam construction has reached 56 per cent, it was learnt.