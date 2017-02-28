Nigeria: Work Permit Knocks Off Efe Ambrose's Blackburn Move

Super Eagles defender, Efe Ambrose has failed to secure a work permit that will keep him in England to play for Blackburn Rovers.

The championship side were keen to sign Ambrose, and he has been training with Blackburn since January. However, he is now back with parent club Celtic, and won't be signing for Rovers this season after he was denied a work permit.

"Not this year, no," head coach Tony Mowbray said of a move for Ambrose. "The club has worked very hard behind the scenes to try and make it happen, but it's not going to be happening.

"I spoke to the boy, I enjoyed his company as a football guy, he understood the situation and percentage wise it proved very difficult for us to get a work permit for him.

"It could have taken five, six or seven weeks which would have taken a lot of games out.

"Whether we address that later on we will wait and see."

The defender had previously been frozen out of the action at Parkhead, featuring just twice this season, and had been looking to resurrect his career with a move to Ewood Park.

But Ambrose was due for a medical with Hibernian FC last night. His former coach Neil Lennon is offering a 93-day loan deal. It was Lennon who brought him to Scotland in 2012. If all goes well, Ambrose could be available for Wednesday night's game with St Mirren.