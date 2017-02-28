28 February 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Algerian Cevital Aims to Invest Here

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bilal Derso

Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Workneh briefed Cevital manager on investment opportunities here.

Cevital, the largest private conglomerate in Algeria, expressed desire to set huge investment projects in Ethiopia.

Cevital Manager Issad Rebrab held talks over the weekend with Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu on the company's investment plans.

During the discussion, Rebrab told the minister that the company has identified three sectors namely sugar production and refinery, oil seeds crashing and edible oil production as well as animal food production as priorities to do businesses here.

Commending Cevital's plan of contributing to country's GTP II, Dr. Workneh noted that the government would extend its full supports in the company's future endeavors to help the country vision in import substitution and broadening its export base.

He added, this would showcase the strong and ever growing Ethio-Algeria relations in various fields.

Following the visit, Cevital has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Public Enterprises that enables the company to closely work with Tendaho-Metehara- Wondji- Kessem Cluster Sugar Companies for the full implementation of the refinery plant, reported Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ethiopia

GERD's Power Generation Capacity Increases

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) power generation capacity has been upgraded to 6,450 MW. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.