Ethiopia: Algerian Cevital Aims to Invest Here

Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Workneh briefed Cevital manager on investment opportunities here.

Cevital, the largest private conglomerate in Algeria, expressed desire to set huge investment projects in Ethiopia.

Cevital Manager Issad Rebrab held talks over the weekend with Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu on the company's investment plans.

During the discussion, Rebrab told the minister that the company has identified three sectors namely sugar production and refinery, oil seeds crashing and edible oil production as well as animal food production as priorities to do businesses here.

Commending Cevital's plan of contributing to country's GTP II, Dr. Workneh noted that the government would extend its full supports in the company's future endeavors to help the country vision in import substitution and broadening its export base.

He added, this would showcase the strong and ever growing Ethio-Algeria relations in various fields.

Following the visit, Cevital has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Public Enterprises that enables the company to closely work with Tendaho-Metehara- Wondji- Kessem Cluster Sugar Companies for the full implementation of the refinery plant, reported Ministry of Foreign Affairs.