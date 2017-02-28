Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa will today officially preside over a meeting to discuss the role of the Public Institutions (PI) in the implementation of the five year De velopment Plan II.

In a statement released by the Uongozi Institute Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Prof Joseph Semboja, the one day meeting is aimed at collecting leaders' views on the role of the public institutions and organisations in the implemen tation of the second, and five year development plans.

The discussions will also centre on expected challenges in the implementation of the development plan and recommendations on how to address them, reads part of the statement.

"Public Institutions have a major role to play in the implementation of the second, and five year development plans of 2016/17 - 2020/21, with the theme 'Nurturing Industrialisation for Economic Transformation and Human Development'", Prof Semboja noted in the statement.

He pointed out that it is in line with the effort to support President John Magufuli and his government, adding that it will be attended by leaders from government and public institutions, who will exchange their skills and ex periences on how institutions should bring sustainable development through industrialisation.

Among other issues, he said, the meeting will also discuss ways to improve administrative systems within the public institutions as well as relationship systems among them and other government organisations.

More than 100 participants are expected to attend the meeting that will be held in the State House, organised by the Uongozi Institute and the Treasury office.

Last year, Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr Phillip Mpango said a total of 107trl/- was required for the implementation of the development plan and that was to be mobilised from both the government and private sector sources as well as development partners.