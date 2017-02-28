Tanzania: Psychologically Prepare for Retirement, Civil Servants Urged

Sumbawanga — Unfamiliarity among civil servants over services provided by financial institutions has been described as one of the major reasons causing them to suffer severe anxiety and leading to some dying shortly after retiring.

And, most retired civil servants fall into the hands of conmen who in turn loan them cash with exorbitant interest rates.

Such a revelation was made during the weekend by the Acting CRDB Sumbawanga Branch Manager, Mr Lusekelo Kibale, when he was officially closing a seminar meant to build capacity to prospective civil servants retirees over various financial services provided by the financial institution.

Mr Lusekelo insisted, during the one-day seminar held in the municipality, that poor knowledge by civil servants over the services provided by financial institutions prompted them to seek loans with exorbitant interest rates provided by 'conmen' on the streets.

"Various studies show that many civil servant retirees died from severe nervous tension and constant worries shortly after retiring due to the fact that most of them would have taken loans with exorbitant interest rates," added Mr Kibale.

He further said that most of the conmen tricked them by forcing them to hand over their ATM bank cards, being one of the conditions to get loans. Mr Lusekelo advised civil servants to join CRDB in an effort to access loans with low interest rates which will help them to establish different businesses.

One of the participants, Mr Fulgence Lusunzu, said that he benefited a lot from attending such a seminar as it has prepared him psychologically ahead of retirement. The Sumbawanga District Commissioner (DC), Dr Halfan Haule, urged prospective retirees to invest in viable projects instead of waiting until they retire.