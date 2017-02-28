Tanzania: State Almost Done With Relocation to Dodoma

Photo: Daily News

A round-about in Dodoma , the new capital city of Dodoma.

Dodoma — Almost all senior officials of various ministries have shifted to Dodoma ahead of the deadline by President John Magufuli, the Daily News has learnt.

Dr Magufuli had issued an executive order, directing the government to move its seat to Dodoma within his first term as occupant of the country's highest office.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa echoed the directive, declaring February as the deadline for all ministers, their deputies, permanent secretaries and some head of departments to officially set up permanent offices and residences in the designated capital.

As the deadline expires today, 16 of the 19 ministries have already officially moved to Dodoma with between 40 and 200 officials. The Ministries of Water and Irrigation; and Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation are the new arrivals, having reported here over the weekend.

The ministries, which have permanently moved to Dodoma are Regional Administration and Local Government; and Public Service Management and Good Governance in the President's Office.

Others are Ministry in the Prime Minister Office, Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled; Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries; Constitution and Legal Affairs; and the Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training.

The list includes Energy and Minerals; Finance and Planning; Works, Transport and Communication; Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children; Home Affairs; Information, Culture, Arts and Sports; Lands, Housing and Human Settlements; and Natural Resources and Tourism.

Addressing a press conference here yesterday, Foreign Affairs Minister Augustino Mahiga said at least 47 public servants, including his deputy and permanent secretaries were in Dodoma since early this month.

"My Ministry has 355 employees of whom 175 are based on embassies abroad. We have moved a small number of staff to Dodoma leaving a huge number in the city owing to the gravity and nature of our work.

All embassies in Dar es Salaam are directly linked to my ministry but we will from time to time communicate via teleconference to ensure we deliver the needed services," he explained.

Dr Mahiga said the ministry will discuss with the Dodoma Capital Development Authority (CDA) ahead of the diplomatic summit to agree on the need to allocate land for diplomatic buildings.

According to the minister, a number of envoys have expressed interest to relocate their offices to Dodoma. He named the embassies as Brazil, India and China, charging, "We will also learn from other countries like Nigeria and Malawi, which relocated their capitals."

On his part, the Minister for Water and Irrigation, Eng Gerson Lwenge told reporters at the ministry's office in Dodoma that a first batch of 102 officials had already arrived in Dodoma. He said the next batch will have 99 staff, followed by 100 and finally 121 officials.

He said effective yesterday, all core functions will be handled from Dodoma and that the Dar es Salaam office will handle minor functions.