Tanzania: Woman, 56, Booked On Fishnets

An Indian national, Sheriaz Halari (56), appeared before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday charged with storing prohibited fishing gears worth over 426m/-.

Before Principal Resident Magistrate Respicius Mwijage, the accused person, a businesswoman denied the charges. She was granted bail on conditions of securing one reliable surety to sign a bond of 10m/-.

She was also ordered to surrender a title deed of immovable property certified at a value of 400m/- and deposit her passport in court. The accused managed to meet all the bail conditions and the case was adjourned to March 22, for mention - pending further investigations, which were de scribed as 'incomplete.'

The prosecution led by trial attorneys, Mossie Kaima and Nassoro Katuga, told the court that the accused committed the offences on February 21, this year, at Chamazi Msufini in Temeke District in the city.

It is alleged that on that day the accused was found storing 106 bags containing 6,042 pieces of fishing grill-net of mesh size less than three inches valued at 422.9m/-, which are prohibited for storage and use on Tanzanian waters.

In the second count, the prosecution charged that on the same day and place, she was found storing five bags containing eight pieces of beach seine net valued at 4.8m/-, which are also prohibited for storage and use in the country.

Meanwhile, an official with the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training, An gelus Kapinga, has appeared before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam charged with soliciting and receiving a bribe from the owner of a banned private school.

Kapinga denied the charges before Principal Resident Magistrate Wilbard Mashauri. He was released on bail until March 7, for preliminary hearing as the investigations into the matter, according to the prosecution, have been completed.

A prosecutor from the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) Dennis Lekayo told the court that the accused committed the offences on diverse dates before or on February 18, 2015 in the city of Dar es Salaam.

It is alleged that prior to February 18, 2015, at the ministry offices and unknown places within the city, being an employee of the ministry, Kapinga corruptly solicited 2m/- from one Fares Kisingo Maro, the owner and Director of FK School - allegedly to assist Mr Maro reopen his school which was formerly barred by the ministry to carry on its business for some deficiency, a matter that was in relation to the affairs of their principal.

It was alleged further that on the same day at unknown place in the city and Region of Dar es Salaam, the accused corruptly received 1m/- via his M-Pesa account from Mr Maro to assist him reopen his school that had been barred by the ministry.

During preliminary hearing in the next court session, the prosecution is set to give more particulars showing how the accused, a resident of Miembe Saba at Mbezi in the City, committed the offences in question.