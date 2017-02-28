28 February 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: A Local Govt Official Killed in Mogadishu Car Bomb Blast

Tagged:

Related Topics

A witness says senior local government official was killed in a car bomb explosion in Mogadishu on Tuesday morning at around 9:28 a.m. local time.

The official who was identified Abdirahman Afleershe died in a blast resulted a bomb fitted into his private car that exploded near former UNICEF headquarters in Waberi district.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but it becomes the second car bomb blast in Mogadishu in 2 days. Al shabaab previously carried out such attacks in the capital.

Developing story, More soon.

Somalia

Blast Near Mogadishu Hours After Al-Shabab Vows Attack

A car laden with explosives has blown up near an army checkpoint outside Mogadishu, wounding at least four soldiers,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.