Somalia: A Local Govt Official Killed in Mogadishu Car Bomb Blast

A witness says senior local government official was killed in a car bomb explosion in Mogadishu on Tuesday morning at around 9:28 a.m. local time.

The official who was identified Abdirahman Afleershe died in a blast resulted a bomb fitted into his private car that exploded near former UNICEF headquarters in Waberi district.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but it becomes the second car bomb blast in Mogadishu in 2 days. Al shabaab previously carried out such attacks in the capital.

Developing story, More soon.