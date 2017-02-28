Sudan: Abyei Youths Welcomes Call for Assistances to Affected-Population in S. Sudan.

Khartoum — The National Youth Student Organization for Supporting Abyei has welcomed President Al-Basher's Call for Delivery of Humanitarian Assistances to the Civil War affected-population in South Sudan.

The Organization's Chairman, Mahmoud Ibrahim Abdul Karim told SUNA that the organization is concerned with Abyei issue , specially, the area is affected by the displaces who flee the war in South Sudan, adding that Abyei is considered as a gate linking Sudan to the State of South Sudan.

He has affirmed the big influxes of the displaced to the area , calling for the provision of additional services to the town.