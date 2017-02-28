Sudan: Bakri Calls for Benefiting From Upper Atbara and Setet for Expanding Land Areas in East Sudan

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, has called for benefiting from the project of Upper Atbara and Setet Dams for expanding the agricultural areas in east Sudan states.

This came during his meeting Tuesday in his office at the Republican Palace with the Assistant of the President of the Republic, Musa Mohamed Ahmed.

In a press statement, Musa said that he discussed with the First Vice - President the implementation of development projects in Sudan, especially the agricultural and electricity projects, within the projects of East Sudan Development Fund, besides the development of the sea ports.

He said that they also reviewed the arrangements to celebrate the 10th anniversary for the signing of East Sudan Peace Agreement and the implementation of the national dialogue outcome.