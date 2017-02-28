27 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Bakri Calls for Benefiting From Upper Atbara and Setet for Expanding Land Areas in East Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, has called for benefiting from the project of Upper Atbara and Setet Dams for expanding the agricultural areas in east Sudan states.

This came during his meeting Tuesday in his office at the Republican Palace with the Assistant of the President of the Republic, Musa Mohamed Ahmed.

In a press statement, Musa said that he discussed with the First Vice - President the implementation of development projects in Sudan, especially the agricultural and electricity projects, within the projects of East Sudan Development Fund, besides the development of the sea ports.

He said that they also reviewed the arrangements to celebrate the 10th anniversary for the signing of East Sudan Peace Agreement and the implementation of the national dialogue outcome.

Sudan

The Condom Divide in Sudan

Islamists and secularists are virtually at war in Sudan over a recent newspaper article on the condom usage and the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.