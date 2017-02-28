Sudan: Over 106 Thousands Refugees From South Sudan Arrive in White Nile State

Kosti — The commissioner of Al Salam Locality, White Nile State, al Gizouli Hashim Al Gizouli, has announced that his area is witnessing an increase in the arrival of people affected by the situation in south Sudan who are now pouring via Migainis and Kuwaik, crossing this month.

Gizouli said the number of refugees from south Sudan who are now in the Al Salam locality number 106 thousands and that in current February over 3000 entered the refugee's camps already in the locality.

He said introducing those refugees to the camps is carried out in coordination with the Sudan Red Crescent.

The commissioner said the presence of such huge numbers of refugees impact the environment in the locality, calling on the reginal and international humanitarian organizations to provide services and work in the health side among the refugees in the camps.

He said the host communities should also be assisted through provision of basic services.