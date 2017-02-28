Sudan: German Government Expressed Readiness to Establish Development Projects in South Darfur

Nyala — The Representative of the German parliament Goodfried has expressed readiness to provide developmental projects in Sudan in general and south Darfur state in particular

Good has pointed out in statement to the Sudan news agency folo9owing his meeting with the governor of south Darfur state, Adam al Faki Mohamed, that he was visiting the state to get a firsthand information about the development projects being implemented In the state as well as the projects proposed by the government for implementation.

He said the meeting with the governor was aimed to discuss the projects that the German government could contribute in to assist the people of South Darfur state.

The governor on his part has welcomed and commended the German cooperation in issues related to provision of services to the people of Darfur including tin the areas of health, water and poverty alleviation, beside contribution to means of livelihood in the region.

The governor briefed the visiting German delegation about the improved investment climate in the state as a result of the prevalence of security and the various projects the government of the state is currently engaged in.

The Governor has meanwhile pointed to the many investment opportunities in the state, including the vast arable lands and natural and animal wealth in the region.