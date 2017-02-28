27 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ministry of Higher Education to Hold Press Conference On Sudan-U.S. Academic and Cultural Relations, Tuesday

Khartoum — The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research will hold at 02:30 pm Tuesday, at premises of the Ministry a press conference about visit of Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education, Professor Azhari Abdul-Bagi accompanied by a number of vice-chancellors of Sudanese universities to the United States.

Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr Somia Abu Kashawa and Minister of State for Higher Education, Dr Al-Tegani Mustafa will attend the conference.

The conference will review the, joint cooperation agreements signed during the visit and the meeting with officials of Academic and Cultural Office at US Department of State as well as casting lights on outcome of meetings with American universities and research centers.

