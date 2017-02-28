Sudan: NC - Dialogue Outcomes Meet Aspirations of Sudanese People

Islamists and secularists are virtually at war in Sudan over a recent newspaper article on the condom usage and the… Read more »

Haroun, who was addressing the NC Party conference, in Kutum Locality, has called on the conferees to carry out transparent dialogue on the papers which will be discussed in the conference to come out with constructive recommendations that will meet the demands of the citizens concerning development and services.

Al-Fasher — The Deputy Chairman of the National Congress Party, in N. Darfur, Abu-Bakr Haroun Suleiman has outlined that the outcomes of the National Dialogue meet the political, social , economic aspirations of the Sudanese people.

