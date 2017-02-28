Sudan, Belarus Agree to Expand Joint Cooperation

Khartoum — Sudan and Belarus agreed to expand the joint cooperation between the two countries through development of certain bases to implement the project of energy, oil and gas and the associated industries.

This came during the meeting of the Minister of Oil and Gas and Head of the Sudanese side at the joint Sudanese- Belarusian Ministerial Committee Dr. Mohamed Zayid Awad at his office Monday with his Belarusian counterpart and Chairman of his country's party at the Committee Vladimir Batop Check.

Dr. Awad said that his ministry has developed priority for investment in gas projects to serve the thermal power plants to produce electricity, adding that the gas discovered in blocks 15 and 8 in the center of the country is adequate for running three power stations including thermal stations of Kosti, Garee and Mahmoud Sharif in about 110 to 120 megawatts of electricity.

He added that the committee would develop a plan to enforce all the agreements signed between the two countries in coordination with the relevant ministries, adding that the coming period will witness the activation of the industrial agreements between the two sides, reiterated Sudan's readiness to enforce the joint projects, stressing availability of the political will to the both countries, pointing out to the role of the joint ministerial committee in advancing the relations between the two countries, which was culminated in the signing of the joint ventures during the visit of the Belarusian President to Sudan.

For his part, the Belarusian Ministry of Energy expresses his country's serious desire to engage directly in the investments of energy and gas in Sudan, hoping that the visit provides impetus to all agreements signed by the two countries, revealing that the Belarusian Oil Company is seeking to enter into Sudan through creation of partnership with the Ministry of Oil and Gas for the enforcement of joint projects according to a clear roadmap of economic partnerships, stressing the importance to develop the oil and gas sector in Sudan, particularly that Belarus possesses the technology and expertise.

The Belarusian Minister of Energy stressed that the current economic situation in the country can accelerate the pace of work, entry of companies and raising of funds to enforce the development projects, referring to the Belarusian good relations with a number of Arab countries, adding that his country can supply gas through integrated system of pipelines by benefiting from its expertise and technology as well as the training of the Sudanese specialists in the field of gas and laboratories.