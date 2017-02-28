27 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Finance Minister Renews Commitment to Provide an Opportune Investment Climate and Implement Arab Food Security

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Minister for Finance and Economic Planning, Badr Eddin Mahmoud, on Monday renewed Sudan's commitment to provide favorable and conducive climate for investment in the Sudan for the implementation of the Arab Food Security.

The Minister reviewed in his statement before the current Arab Third Investment Conference the directives given by the president of the Republic for the achievement of Arab food security and the measures taken to encourage investors and to allow them reap the dividends of their investment in the country.

He pointed out to the mechanism ordered by the president to speed up the initiative of the President of the Republic before the Arab league Economic and social Council on food security in the Arab World.

The Minister commended the role played by the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and development in the Sudan.

The Minister referred to the efforts of the Arab investment institutions in helping the Sudan erect basic infrastructures in the country.

He said it was also imperative to assess the huge economic, and natural resources the Sudan has and to take into consideration the relevant advantages in the Sudan with regard The climate, thus specifying agricultural produces and how they could help in filling in the Arab Food gap.

Sudan

The Condom Divide in Sudan

Islamists and secularists are virtually at war in Sudan over a recent newspaper article on the condom usage and the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.