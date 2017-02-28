Sudan: Finance Minister Renews Commitment to Provide an Opportune Investment Climate and Implement Arab Food Security

Khartoum — The Minister for Finance and Economic Planning, Badr Eddin Mahmoud, on Monday renewed Sudan's commitment to provide favorable and conducive climate for investment in the Sudan for the implementation of the Arab Food Security.

The Minister reviewed in his statement before the current Arab Third Investment Conference the directives given by the president of the Republic for the achievement of Arab food security and the measures taken to encourage investors and to allow them reap the dividends of their investment in the country.

He pointed out to the mechanism ordered by the president to speed up the initiative of the President of the Republic before the Arab league Economic and social Council on food security in the Arab World.

The Minister commended the role played by the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and development in the Sudan.

The Minister referred to the efforts of the Arab investment institutions in helping the Sudan erect basic infrastructures in the country.

He said it was also imperative to assess the huge economic, and natural resources the Sudan has and to take into consideration the relevant advantages in the Sudan with regard The climate, thus specifying agricultural produces and how they could help in filling in the Arab Food gap.