27 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Bakri Informed On Performance of Ministry of International Cooperation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — First Vice-President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has got acquainted with performance of the Ministry of Internatioanl Cooperation during the past period.

Minister of International Cooperation Osman Wash said in press statements after the meeting that he acquainted the First Vice-President with efforts exerted by organizations and international agencies and partners to support Sudan in stage of peace, reconstruction and development.

He said the First Vice-President gave directive for focusing on reconstruction and economic development during the coming period.

The Minister added that he briefed the First Vice-President on endeavors made on Sudan accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) and outcomes of meetings recently held in this connection.

Sudan

The Condom Divide in Sudan

Islamists and secularists are virtually at war in Sudan over a recent newspaper article on the condom usage and the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.