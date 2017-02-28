Sudan: Bakri Informed On Performance of Ministry of International Cooperation

Khartoum — First Vice-President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has got acquainted with performance of the Ministry of Internatioanl Cooperation during the past period.

Minister of International Cooperation Osman Wash said in press statements after the meeting that he acquainted the First Vice-President with efforts exerted by organizations and international agencies and partners to support Sudan in stage of peace, reconstruction and development.

He said the First Vice-President gave directive for focusing on reconstruction and economic development during the coming period.

The Minister added that he briefed the First Vice-President on endeavors made on Sudan accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) and outcomes of meetings recently held in this connection.