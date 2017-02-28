27 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Bashir - Sudan's Huge Resources Enable It to Achieve Arab Food Security

Khartoum, 27 (SUNA) - The President of the Republic, Omar Bashir, has stressed that Sudan enjoys huge natural and human resources which could enable it to achieve Arab Food security, saying the various initiatives launched by Arab leaders show the concern of Arab leaders with agricultural development and achieving prosperity for the nation.

Bashir told the opening session of the Arab third Conference for Agriculture Investment, currently in session in Sudan, that Sudan hosts 175 million fedans of arable lands, 118 million fedans of natural grazing lands with over102 million heads of livestock, as well as huge water and fishery resources which, he stressed, if utilized could effect a hug e developmental leap.

The president pointed out to the efforts exerted by the government for the establishment of infrastructures including water dams and removing of obstacles before investment while at the same time opening the way for free movement of capitals.

The president commended the role played by the Arab Authority for Agriculture Investment in the Sudan and those of the various Arab funds and businessmen.

He said the outcome of the conference would boost Sudan's efforts for making utmost use of the natural resources in the country.

