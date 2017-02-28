South Africa: Suspects Arrested for Various Crimes Over the Weekend

press release

King Williams Town — Over the past weekend Police were busy with their routine patrols in the policing area at the King William's Town Cluster.

Police were also on foot patrol doing stop and search in the areas and they managed to arrest more than one hundred (100) suspects aged between 21 and 49 years for crimes ranging from drunkenness, possession of stolen property, Common Robbery, Theft, Possession of dagga, Common Assault, Rape, Housebreaking and Theft and Malicious damage to property.

Police also managed to arrest 30 suspects for drunken driving between Zwelitsha and King Williams Town Police Stations. This sends a strong message to drivers to drink responsible and Police are warning the drivers to think twice before having that 'one last drink" before driving.

These suspects will appear at different Magistrate courts around King Williams Town today and tomorrow.

King William's Town Cluster Commander Brigadier Luntu Ngubelanga said Police are committed in fighting crime and are in full force in tracking down the perpetrators of crime. The police are urging the drivers to be responsible and have warned that they will not be sympathetic to those who break the law. We will keep on doing stop and search and roadblocks to prevent crime in our area, he also encouraged the community members to report any criminal activities to 08600 10111.