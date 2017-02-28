25 February 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Mapping Agency Receives Funding

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Ethiopian Mapping Agency has received 1.6 million Br in funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to repair continuously operating reference stations, which have been in service for 10 years. The machines collect data from satellites, which is then processed by various agencies for different purposes.The machines are located in Addis Abeba, Jimma, Gonder and Dire Dawa.

Before the installation of the stations, the Agency used to operate manual measurement surveying systems. However, 10 years ago, through funding from USAID, the Agency installed the stations, which now operate 24 hours a day.

"The electricity supply problem has been affecting the stations' function," said Girma Habtegiorgis, director of the Surveying Directorate at the Agency.

To address the issue, the Agency has upgraded to power from solar panels or backup battery cable.

"The repair of the reference stations will mean that they can coordinate with other stations. It will also save time for people who use the data," said Tesfamichael Abate, a communications officer at the Agency.

The continuously operating reference stations help collect geographical information, as well as information about weather and air conditions, and information for traffic control.

The Ethiopian Mapping Agency was established in 1954, during the reign of Emperor Haile Selassie. The Agency is responsible for cartographic mapping and remote sensing activities.

Ethiopia

GERD's Power Generation Capacity Increases

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) power generation capacity has been upgraded to 6,450 MW. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.