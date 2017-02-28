Ethiopia: Mapping Agency Receives Funding

The Ethiopian Mapping Agency has received 1.6 million Br in funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to repair continuously operating reference stations, which have been in service for 10 years. The machines collect data from satellites, which is then processed by various agencies for different purposes.The machines are located in Addis Abeba, Jimma, Gonder and Dire Dawa.

Before the installation of the stations, the Agency used to operate manual measurement surveying systems. However, 10 years ago, through funding from USAID, the Agency installed the stations, which now operate 24 hours a day.

"The electricity supply problem has been affecting the stations' function," said Girma Habtegiorgis, director of the Surveying Directorate at the Agency.

To address the issue, the Agency has upgraded to power from solar panels or backup battery cable.

"The repair of the reference stations will mean that they can coordinate with other stations. It will also save time for people who use the data," said Tesfamichael Abate, a communications officer at the Agency.

The continuously operating reference stations help collect geographical information, as well as information about weather and air conditions, and information for traffic control.

The Ethiopian Mapping Agency was established in 1954, during the reign of Emperor Haile Selassie. The Agency is responsible for cartographic mapping and remote sensing activities.