25 February 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopian Steel Launches New Product

Ethiopia Steel Plc has announced the launch of a new product, C purlins, which are used for the construction of roofing structures, with an investment of 12 million Br. Purlins are used for making support systems for roofing and are made from cold rolled steel.

"We are going to expand with another factory in October," said Geoff Antony, the Company's Ethiopia sales manager. "The steel industry in Ethiopia is lagging behind other African countries." The product will be available for order starting from February 24, 2017.

Ethiopia Steel Plc is a member of Safal Group, the largest steel roofing manufacturer in Africa.It started operations in 1997, producing steel roofing products. The company has expanded into Gonder, Hawassa and Addis Abeba. It has a current capital of 150 million Br. It currently has 130 employees but hopes to add more.

