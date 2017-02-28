26 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Xenophobia Is More an Economic Than a Social Issue

Photo: Malawi24
Anti-xenophobia protesters close down South African-owned stores in Malawi (file photo).
opinion By Kenneth Diole

The spazza shops of foreign nationals create a façade of economic empowerment, and the desperate situation where our youth find themselves addicted to dangerous substances and selling their bodies to get by, fuels the popular rhetoric, that it is foreign nationals who do this to their kids, thus further fuelling the resentment and attacks.

Since 2007 we have seen xenophobic acts continually come to the fore, more so in times of economic and financial distress. We have argued as a nation that xenophobia, and in recent cases, Afrophobia, is the fear of foreign nationals, in particular, African nationals. However, we have failed to critically analyse where this "supposed" fear comes from.

In most of the xenophobic attacks that have occurred in South Africa in the past two years, the majority were in rural townships, where the native residents argued that foreign nationals steal their jobs, prostitute their children and sell drugs. This is the recurring rhetoric every time xenophobic attacks happen.

However, I argue that beyond this seasoned narrative, we are dealing with a multi-tier crisis; the first level being that people in townships are more often than not, most affected by a stagnate economy. Unemployment is rife in our...

