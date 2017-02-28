Ethiopia: Lion Insurance Profit Slides As Industry Premiums Fall

The rise in claims and direct expense consumed the gains of increased premiums

In the midst of profit drops registered by over ten insurers, Lion Insurance announced to its shareholders that it made a profit of 15 million Br last fiscal year, a 13pc decrease from the previous year. The announcement was made two months ago at the Company's eighth general meeting.

The fall in profit achieved is in a country where a contribution of the insurance industry to GDP is insignificant, below one percent, and per capita premium is close to three dollars.

Despite the advancement of the insurance industry, insurers' effort to bring new products and ideas had been slow. Instead, companies competing by undercutting each other's prices.

Some say this might lead to a zero-sum game, a point where no insurers can benefit. Lion is one of the insurers that are affected by the uneven growth of premium and claim.

"Operating in a price driven industry is very challenging and not healthy," said Negasi Yoseph (PhD), the Chief Executive Officer.

Lion's written premiums have increased by 25pc to a little over 282 million Br, which is 4.6pc of the industry average, although this has not come without a cost, as demonstrated by the rise in claims and direct expenses. Claims paid to policyholders by Lion have gone up by 46pc to 137.7 million Br. The entire insurance industry last year spent over four billion Br on claims, a growth rate that is two times lower than Lion's. "Lion should review its risk management system to reduce its expanding claims," said Abdulmenan Mohammed Hamza, an analyst at London Portobello.

However, the bank's CEO does not agree with the attribution of the probem to risk management.

"It is the result of the unhealthy competition where insurers tend to lower prices to get customers," said Negasi. "This cannot be avoided only using screening mechanisms rather through policy interventions."

Industry observers say there is almost no difference among insurers in the country in terms of the products offered.

For the 15-year-old insurance firm, close to half of its underwriting premium comes from motor policies. These lines of business became a trend in the industry after the introduction of compulsory third-party motor insurance regulations, which requires all vehicle owners to buy a motor policy.

Overall, the massive increase in claims has caused reduction of underwriting surplus by 21pc to 29.4 million Br.

The company's direct management expenses also soared by the same percentage as claims, reaching 54.6 million Br, consuming some of the gains from increased gross premiums. "The management of Lion should keep an eye on these expenses," Abdulmenan added.

Part of the management expenses was the over 80 million Br that Lion invested in building its headquarters located along Haile Gebreselassie Street.

On the other hand, the Company has managed its staff and general administrative expenses very well. Total staff and general administrative expenses soared by 11pc to 24.6 million Br.

Lion also declared earnings per 1,000 Br share (EPS) of 237 Br, down from 280 Br a year ago. Lion's shareholders' returns had been constantly declining over the past three years. Lion's current EPS is less than half of what it was in 2013.

Abdulmenan, the financial expert, says this performance is unsatisfactory.

"This is disappointing for shareholders," he said.

The decline, however, is justified by an increase in paid-up capital and a surge in claims.

Currently, Lion has over 400 shareholders with a paid up capital of 66.4 million Br.

As foreseen by analysts in the previous year's performance, Lion reported mixed performances in its major area of business.

It ceded 17pc of its gross premiums to reinsurers. Accordingly, the retention rate at Lion has increased to 83pc from 81pc. The change in retention rate enabled Lion to earn more income. However, commission earned from reinsurers have shown a decline compared with the previous year despite the amount ceded to reinsurers soared by 12pc.

Various liquidity ratios indicate that the liquidity level of Lion has gone down. Its cash and bank balances have declined by 43pc to 39.6 million Br, accounting 11.8pc of its assets. The ratio is two times lower compared with the previous year. Lion's current ratio, the firm's ability to pay short-term and long-term obligations, dropped to 137pc from 164pc.

Despite these reductions, Abdulmenan thinks the firm still has enough liquid resources.