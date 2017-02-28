Uganda: Tight Healthcare Budget Coming

Analysts predict more individuals will have to pay for treatment in private clinics as government fails to deliver on its pledges and donors flee health sector

In September 2013 when her mother was first diagnosed with cervical cancer, Fausta Akech was a young professional doing her first job as a nutritionist. With doctors advising that the disease was in initial stages and that she could be saved, Akech realised she had to act fast. This meant Akech taking her mother to the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI), the only public treatment center for a country of 34 million people. At UCI it can take a while for a patient to see a doctor. Akech decided to go private.

The first private specialist she consulted gave her a bill of Shs6 million for the recommended operation. Akech paid it. But it was only the beginning of Akech's endless expenditure. Long after her mother succumbed to a more aggressive cancer of the bladder in April last year, Akech continues to repay loans she took in a futile attempt to save her mother's life. And she is not the only one. Medical bills drive an estimated one million Ugandans into poverty annually. Unfortunately, they are little-noticed by healthcare managers in the country.

The main reason many Ugandans seek treatment in private medical facilities is that the government invest very little in the health sector. In the FY2017/18, for example, the government proposes to spend around Shs34, 000 on the health of each of the 34.6 million Ugandans.

The government currently contributes only 17% to the healthcare of citizens. Donors contribute 41% and individuals cover the biggest part, 42%.

The government has allocated Shs1.2 trillion to the health sector, according to its planning document; the National Budget Frame Work Paper. The figure could change, and will be either higher or lower when the national budget is announced in June. However, the money allocated per individual will certainly be nowhere near the Shs100, 000 (US$28) the government set as its target health expenditure per person in the Health Sector Strategic Investment Plan.In total, under the Health Sector Development Plan (2015/16 - 2020/21), for

However, the money allocated per individual will certainly be nowhere near the Shs100, 000 (US$28) the government set as its target health expenditure per person in the Health Sector Strategic Investment Plan.In total, under the Health Sector Development Plan (2015/16 - 2020/21), for government to meet standard health needs of Ugandans, it needs to invest Shs3.4 billion into the sector next FY 2017/18. Then it must progressively increase to 3.5 in FY 2018/19. That means the government should be spending US$91 about 320,000 per person's health in 2017/18 and US$96.6 about 340,000 in 2019/20. For some, this is evidence that people's health is not rated highly in government priorities despite it having signed a number of international pledges to improve the health sector. One of such ignored pledge is the 2001 Abuja Declaration in which Uganda, together with other African countries, resolved to contribute 15% of its annual budget to improve the health sector.

Then it must progressively increase to 3.5 in FY 2018/19. That means the government should be spending US$91 about 320,000 per person's health in 2017/18 and US$96.6 about 340,000 in 2019/20. For some, this is evidence that people's health is not rated highly in government priorities despite it having signed a number of international pledges to improve the health sector. One of such ignored pledge is the 2001 Abuja Declaration in which Uganda, together with other African countries, resolved to contribute 15% of its annual budget to improve the health sector.

While some countries like Rwanda have fulfilled the pledge, Uganda's highest allocations to health were in FY 2002/3 when the sector budget constituted 9.6% and FY 2016/2017 when the sector got 8.9%. Now, with the proposed Shs1.2 trillion this year, the share is a paltry 5.7% of the Shs22.6trillion total budget.

Tom Aliti Candia is one of the officials responsible for Planning at the Ministry of Health. He told The Independent on Jan.30 that they are still in talks with the Ministry of Finance which prepares the budget. He said, however, they are tentatively budgeting to spend Shs1.8 trillion next FY. That would be same as was allocated in current year. But there has been talk of budget cuts coming in June

'Misplaced priorities'

Aliti who is Assistant Commissioner for Planning says the guiding vision of the Ministry of Health budgeting process is 'how they achieve universal health coverage". However, many outsiders say the ministry puts money in areas that are not in dire need but those of interest by the biggest funders of the budget - not necessarily what the people need. For instance, just three diseases (HIV/AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis) are allocated about 70% of the entire healthcare budget.

Muwanga Kivumbi says even the government's insistence on constructing more and more health centre is misplaced. He said the money budgeted for that, Shs411.6 billion, would be better spent on ensuring that all existing health facilities operate at full capacity in terms of staffing, equipment, and drugs.

Patrick Ojulong, a Budget Advocacy Officer at Action Group for Health Human Rights and HIV/AIDS (AGHA-U) says spending decisions by donors and health managers often fail to identify what areas need more focus than the other.

He says more money should be allocated to provision of drugs to NMS. Instead most of the Ministry budget - Ojulong says, is spent at headquarters in Kampala on issues like fueling vehicles, and conducting conferences and workshops.

Even the new HIV/AIDS treatment drive, which will involve another 630,000 out of 1.26 million adults getting medication, required more money according to the Director Uganda Network for AIDs Service Organisations, JMajor projects in Health Sector in FY 2017/18oshua Wamboga the current Shs100 billion is not enough and the AIDS Trust Fund - the mechanism for mobilising additional domestic funding for HIV/AIDS, is not yet ready.

Wamboga is worried about the government putting too much hope on "unpredictable external funding".Generally, misplacing of priorities could have perhaps informed the adoption of the new planning reform of Programme Budgeting System (PBS) which shifts focus from the Output Based Budgeting. Wamboga anticipates that the planning reform will link spending to specific measurable results and outcomes and give sector managers proper direction on priorities. He foresees budget cuts largely affect

Wamboga anticipates that the planning reform will link spending to specific measurable results and outcomes and give sector managers proper direction on priorities. He foresees budget cuts largely affect delivery of health services in primary health care facilities. If this happens, Wamboga says, it will escalate catastrophic out of pocket expenditures by individuals seeking health care. For

For Aliti, however, there is a better way of tackling the funding problem without straining both citizens and government - and it's keeping as many people away from hospital. Aliti says focusing on prevention interventions and services yields better returns on investment for HIV and universal health coverage.

"About 77% of our diseases are preventable, yet we spend so much on medicines and little on prevention," Aliti says, "We want quick wins and do not think long term". He says lack of accountability makes tracking use of resources difficult. Ojulong adds this is partly why donors are withdrawing from financing the sector.

"Donors have recognised this too and perhaps it could have informed their new approach of channeling some of the resources through NGOs," Ojulong says, "The misappropriation of some of the donor funds by government agencies is the main reason for this shift. Look at how Global Fund was previously misused in 2003 and the incessant cases of inefficiencies that continue to bedevil such projects in ministry of health."

Major projects in Health Sector in FY 2017/18

Revamping Health Center IVs Upgrading Health Center IIIs in 29 counties without Centre IVs at an estimated cost of Shs5.7 billion per facility.

Constructing 93 Health Center IIIs in sub-counties that don't have a government health facility at a cost of Shs247 billion.

Implement the 'Test and Treat' HIV prevention and control strategy of immediately initiating every individual found positive on treatment.This requires Shs151 billion but the budget for National Medical Stores, the medicines procurement arm of the government, has remained unchanged.

Recruit critical specialists at least to 70%.

****