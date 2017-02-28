Tanzania: TBL 500m/ - Investment to Boost Tourism, Business

Moshi — An investment of 500m/- by Tanzania Breweries limited (TBl) in Kilimanjaro Premium lager Marathon is expected to boost tourism and business.

TBl's Marketing Director for east Africa, Thomas Kamphuis, said here on Sunday that the annual event would attract more tourists as those who attended the event would be ambassadors when they go back to their countries -- Africa and other continents.

Speaking at Moshi Co-operative university grounds, he noted that the 15th edition of the race, sponsored by Kilimanjaro Premium lager, attracted 7,000 runners from 45 countries as well as supporters who bought goods and services.

"i'm sure Moshi residents have taken advantage of this event to boost their businesses as participants have bought such services as transport, accommodation, food, entertainment as well as site seeing," he said.

"Naturally the success of this event and the reason it stands above other local events is the impressive lineup of sponsors. i take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank all the sponsors, who included Tigo.

Others are gAPCo-wheelchair and hand cycle race and grand Malt-5km, KK security, TPC limited, FNB, Kilimanjaro Water, CMC Automobile, Rwanda Air and new entrants Anglo gold Ashanti and KNAuF gypsum.

He said mentioned Mlimani City who hosted registration in Dar es salaam, Kibo Palace Hotels group, who also hosted registration in Arusha and ViP lunch and Keys Hotel for hosting registration in Moshi.

He hoped that visitors got a good view of Africa's roof top, Mount Kilimanjaro, and enjoyed a newly-introduced 375 milliliter Kilimanjaro Premium lager in many bars. Many Moshi residents and visitors turned to watch runners at the event -- from Kibosho to Moshi Municipality.