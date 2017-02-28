East Africa: Ugandan Lawmakers Pick Nine From 47 Candidates Vying for EALA Seats

Voting is underway in Uganda's Parliament for the country's nine representatives to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

A total of 47 names have been presented to the MPs out of whom only nine will be picked.

Majority of the contestants are independent candidates. The ruling National Resistance Movement party has nominated six candidates, with the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Democratic Party and the Uganda People's Congress (UPC) having one candidate each.

The NRM candidates are almost certain to sail through on the strength of the numerical advantage of the party's MPs in the House. The real contest will therefore be for the remaining three slots.