27 February 2017

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia: Sirleaf's Staff in Fraudulent Liberia Voters Registration Exercise

Monrovia — A consultant of the Presidential Delivery Unit, Amos Siebo, has been arrested as part of an illegal voters registration ring at his private home in Johnsonville, outside Monrovia.

The ring was busted with an assortment of National Elections Commission voters registration materials, including cameras, blank voters cards, forms and printers.

FrontPageAfrica has not been able ascertain the how Siebo and his cohorts obtained official materials from the National Elections Commission (NEC) as the Communication Department and other officials of the NEC told this outlet they were not in the know of the arrest.

Siebo who intends contesting the Montserrado County District #1 seat was arrested along with five ladies. Other workers of the NEC believed to be linked to the scheme are to be on the run, as the Liberia National Police has commenced an investigation into the matter.

Based on the police report, the Ministry of State has immediately cancelled Mr. Siebo's contract. He and his cohorts are being processed for prosecution.

Police Inspector General, Col. Gregory Coleman, has duly apprised the NEC Chair, Cllr. Jerome Korkoyah, of the development and the NEC boss has promised his full cooperation in matter.

The Government of Liberia has reiterated its commitment to the conduct of free, fair and transparent elections and has commended the swift action by the Police. It urges all Liberians to respect the sanctity and integrity of the electoral process as no effort will be spared in bringing any transgressors to justice.

