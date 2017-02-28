Liberia: Paye Reconciles Kparblee District

Mr. Jackson J. Paye, Deputy Minister for Rural Development at the Ministry of Public Works, has begun a reconciliation program in Kparblee Administrative District (formerly Kpeaplay Chiefdom), Nimba County.

Minister Paye, who is also a citizen of the District, began the reconciliation program by reuniting some towns on February 19, 2017.

After series of consultations with some citizens of the district in Monrovia, he succeeded in the peace and reconciliation initiative by setting up a committee.

On February 14, 2017, Minister Paye, along with members of the committee, traveled to the district and settled long-standing disputes among three towns in Youkorway Chiefdom (formerly Youpea Clan). The towns include: Beatuo, Youkorway old and new towns.

Minister Paye and the committee held separate discussions with citizens of the towns to find root causes of the disputes and as well solicit citizens' view on the way forward.

Following discussions, citizens of the towns respected suggestions by Minister Paye and the committee, thereby embracing one another for peaceful co-existence.

As a way of tradition, Minister Paye offered two cows with which the citizens celebrated their reunion on February 19, 2017, in Old Youkorway Town. The occasion brought together citizens from concerned and surrounding towns. The reunion program was grand as citizens were seen dancing with hugs and handshakes. They asked one another for forgiveness for any wrong against each other.

During the occasion, Minister Paye urged the citizens to desist from acts that fuel conflicts. He challenged them to foster peace and harmony for the growth and development of the district.

Minister Paye has repeatedly said his initiative is not for any political reason, as may be speculated, but to see a united and peaceful Kparblee District.

Also in separate remarks, the head of the committee, Rev. Wilfred D. K. Baryou of Open-Door Baptist Church in Monrovia, also a citizen of the district, and Kparblee District Development Association (KPARDA) Chairman, Mr. Perter Karngbaye admonished the citizens to put aside their differences and work in unity for development.

They equally told the youth to respect elders of the district and other older people because they (young people) are the ones to replace the elders.

Other members of the reconciliation committee included: Washington Gaye, George V. Larneh, Evang. William Y. Youdee, Annie Quemenpen, Betty N. Beain, Mary Diakpo, Esther Kersler, Peter Martor, Cecelia Toweh, Toweh Chris Ziadee and Joseph B.Colkahn.

The people of Youkorway Chiefdom (formerly Yourpea clan) in Kparblee District, had been living a peaceful life, with intermarriages prior to the civil war.

Old Yourkorway is dominated by Krahn ethnic group while New Youkorway and Beatuo are dominated by Gio (Dan) ethnic group.

Since the civil war, there have been continuous disputes-such as ethnicity, collective guilt and land conflicts, among others.

The most recent confusion ensued Youkorway Old Town and Youkorway New Town, which started from a football game hosted in New Town. This degenerated into violence.

As a result of the clash, what appeared to be a battle-line was drawn: citizens from one town could not go to the other.

The situation led to the complete break down of social and economic activities between the towns as market days in each town could no longer hold due to low turnout.

Thursday is Old Youkorway Market Day while Saturday is New Youkorway Market Day. Furthermore, the main road from Old Youkorway to Ivory Coast passes through New Youkorway.

Worst of all, no one to leave from either of these towns to assist anyone in the next town; something a citizen termed as dangerous, saying, "Remember we have intermarriages over the years."

For several years there had been series of meetings held in Monrovia and other parts of Liberia to resolve these issues, but to no avail.

Meanwhile, citizens of the towns have commended Minister Paye for his peace initiative and promise to uphold commitment they have made. They assured of strengthened peace and unity in the district.

They also appealed to Minister Paye to continue the initiative and called on other influential citizens to join him in order to reconcile entire district. "Kparblee cannot move ahead until we are reconciled and reunited," they averred.