Zambia: Coach Collapses, Dies

FAZ Division-One side Happy Hearts coach Gilbert Kamanga Junior, 32, has died.

His father, Gilbert Kamanga confirmed the death of his son, popularly known as Coach Gilbert, who collapsed at Heroes Stadium on Sunday while watching the second game between Egypt and Mali at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

"My boy was just fine during the day and went to watch the games with his friends at Heroes Stadium. But while there, he lost consciousness and collapsed. An ambulance rushed him to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) where he died around 03:00 hours," his father said.

Funeral gathering is at House Number 21 Lunyembu road in Chilenje South and burial will be on Thursday at Leopards Hill Memorial Park.

Happy Hearts is the parent club for 2012 Africa Cup of Nations winners Evans Kangwa and Seth Sakala among others.