Cameroon: National Employment Fund - Over 100,000 Youths Trained in 17 Years

This figure was revealed in Yaounde on February 9 by the General Manager of the outfit.

"The National Employment F u n d doesn't create jobs, but it does everything possible, through programmes and information tools, to help the jobless find jobs and companies to satisfy their recruitment needs." A catchy phrase in the latest special publication of the National Employment Fund that questions public knowledge of the existence of the structure and its services.

Its General Manager, Camille Moute à Bidias, says in spite of field tours as efforts to sensitise Cameroonian jobseekers on the need to close ranks with the structure for openings, public knowledge still appears limited. In a press conference in Yaounde on February 9, 2017, Camille Moute à Bidias invited jobseekers to seek the services of the National Employment Fund. He said the structure welcomes, listens, advises, directs and accompanies jobseekers in search of salaried or independent employment. The NEF, he went further to say, allows jobseekers to acquire the skills sought in the labour market through on-the-job or formal vocational training, establish links with enterprises and accompanies them in the assembly, financing and follow- up of self-employment and micro-enterprise projects.

The free-of-charge services are aimed at scaling down unemployment figures that stand at 4.3 per cent (6.9 per cent and 10.5 per cent in Douala and Yaounde agglomerations), going by the National Institute of Statistics, Camille Moute à Bidias stated. He said NEF is a government instrument that fights against unemployment, working for all Cameroonians in search of insertion or reintegration. It also offers services to companies looking for human resources. The Special Programme for Youth Employment is one of its strategies that receives, listens, assesses and orientates on professional projects, process, insert and place as well as follow-up and evaluate jobseekers

This figure was revealed in Yaounde on February 9 by the General Manager of the outfit.

"The National Employment F u n d doesn't create jobs, but it does everything possible, through programmes and information tools, to help the jobless find jobs and companies to satisfy their recruitment needs." A catchy phrase in the latest special publication of the National Employment Fund that questions public knowledge of the existence of the structure and its services. Its General Manager, Camille Moute à Bidias, says in spite of field tours as efforts to sensitise Cameroonian jobseekers on the need to close ranks with the structure for openings, public knowledge still appears limited. In a press conference in Yaounde on February 9, 2017, Camille Moute à Bidias invited jobseekers to seek the services of the National Employment Fund.

He said the structure welcomes, listens, advises, directs and accompanies jobseekers in search of salaried or independent employment. The NEF, he went further to say, allows jobseekers to acquire the skills sought in the labour market through on-the-job or formal vocational training, establish links with enterprises and accompanies them in the assembly, financing and follow- up of self-employment and micro-enterprise projects.

The free-of-charge services are aimed at scaling down unemployment figures that stand at 4.3 per cent (6.9 per cent and 10.5 per cent in Douala and Yaounde agglomerations), going by the National Institute of Statistics, Camille Moute à Bidias stated. He said NEF is a government instrument that fights against unemployment, working for all Cameroonians in search of insertion or reintegration. It also offers services to companies looking for human resources. The Special Programme for Youth Employment is one of its strategies that receives, listens, assesses and orientates on professional projects, process, insert and place as well as follow-up and evaluate jobseekers