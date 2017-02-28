28 February 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Rep. Corneh Dragged to Justice Ministry

Tagged:

Related Topics

By E. J. Nathaniel Daygbor

The National Elections Commission or NEC says it is forwarding Montserrado County Electoral District #14 Representative Abraham Vamuyam Corneh to the Ministry of Justice for possible prosecution in connection with alleged trucking of people to register in his district.

Addressing a news conference in Monrovia Monday, February 27, the Chairman of the National Elections Commission Cllr. Jerome Kokorya said the commission received a petition from some residents of Electoral District #14 in which they accused Rep. Abraham V. Corneh of trucking people into the district to register.

"Because trucking is a criminal offense and we do not have prosecutorial powers over crimes, all such reports will be referred to the Ministry of Justice for action," Chairman Korkoya said.

He said the NEC has defined voter trucking as the importation of people, either by a vehicle or foot, from their ordinary residence to get registered and vote in another area as nonresidents.

The commission has frowned on the practice here, but what remains unclear is who determines where an eligible voter should register as a Liberian citizen.

Rep. Corneh, who is seeking reelection, has been persistently accused of trucking people into his district to register ahead of the October elections, but he has denied.

But as a result of the persistent allegation, some residents of the district protested and later submitted a petition to the Board of Commissioners of the National Elections Commission for redress.

Speaking to reporters recently, Rep. Cornehfrom the ruling Unity Party said, he believes in democracy, which calls for equal participation, saying he would not get involved in anything that undermines a free, fair and transparent electoral process in the country.

His comments were in direct response to recent publications by some media outlets, linking him to secretly buying voter registration cards, trucking eligible voters and illegally controlling two voter registration centers designated by the National Elections Commission (NEC) in his district.

However, the District #14 lawmaker confirmed reports of influx of strange persons in the district, especially in the wake of the current voter registration exercise, but refuted the claim of having knowledge of their trucking.

 

Liberia

Brumskine Raps Diaspora Liberians to End Unity Party Grip On Power

Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine, the political leader of the opposition Liberty Party says Liberia is not ready for a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.