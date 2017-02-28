Liberia: Movee Targets Small Fish

The political leader of opposition party Movement for EconomicEmpowerment or MOVEE, Dr. J. Mills Jones says his party isstrategizing on how to "get the small fish out of poverty", whileothers were trying to focus on how to catch "the big fish".

The former Central Bank Governor who now seeks the country's highestoffice among dozens other presidential aspirants, told a gatheringover the weekend in Brewerville, Montserrado County electoral district#17 that it was time that Liberians stand up for what they want andfor what is right.

Elaborating further on why his party chooses to go after potentialvoters that he calls small fishes, Dr. Jones said MOVEE understands that when all the big fishes get onone side and the small fishes on the other side, it would bedetermined that the small fishes are more than the big fishes.

In his voter registration message, Dr. Jones called on every Liberianwho has reached voting age and above to get registered in order to beeligible to vote in the October representatives and presidentialelections.

He claimed that those in MOVEE were grass rooters, and as such theywere trying to get the people out of poverty by showing them the wayto feed themselves.

He blended his voter registration message with criticisms againstthose he called "so-called big people", pondering as to what extra thebig people know that the poor people didn't know for which they haveto sit and criticize the access to finance policy at the Central Bankof Liberia.

He said the big people were only trying to tell Liberians that whatbenefits them was not of concern to the big people. In concluding hisstatement, he urged Liberians to join MOVEE, saying all Liberians wereentitled to protection under the law.