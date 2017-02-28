Nigeria: Big Brother Naija - ThinTallTony Secures Immunity From Eviction

Controversial housemate, ThinTallTony, has secured immunity from this week's eviction in the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show.

TTT, as he is popularly called, beat other contenders in the keenly contested Head of House tasks which was held last Monday.

Following last Sunday's all-inclusive nomination, all the eight housemates were subjected to a series of contests as parts of the routine to select a new Head of House.

Marvis, TBoss and ThinTallTony were the three housemates who made it to the final in the HoH contest, after scaling through a series of contests.

In the final contest, the trio was required to deflate several balloons with their bums to find a mystery paper that will give the mandate to the would-be HoH housemate.

The only male housemate in the final contest, ThinTallTony, ultimately emerged winner; thereby joining Bisola and Bally who are immune from nomination comeSunday's eviction show.

The seven housemates that will slug it out in Sunday's eviction show are Uriel, TBoss, Marvis, Kemen, Efe, Bassey and Debbie-Rise.

Meanwhile, the eight housemates including ThinTallTonystill, believe that the road to winning the coveted N25 million and SUV has become narrower as two of the most popular housemates are supposedly out of the race.

As the new HoH assumes his throne in a triumphant manner, he is immune from eviction, but does not wield the power to save or nominate any housemate from eviction. As the BBNaija draws inexorably towards the end, more mysteries have continued to unfold and no one knows what Biggie has up his sleeve.

Big Brother Naija reality show is aired 24/7 in 45 countries from Nigeria through East, West and Southern Africa on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29.