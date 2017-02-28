Nigeria: Those Condemning Outcome of Gombe LG Polls Are Sore Losers - PDP Leader

A chieftain of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Gombe State, Dahiru Kera, has said those criticising the outcome of Saturday's local government elections in the state are sore losers.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the PDP won all the 11 local government chairmanship and 114 councillorship seats in the election. However, many persons, especially those in the opposition APC, said no election took place in the councils.

Mr. Kera, who served as chairman of the media and publicity committee of Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo's campaign organisation in the 2015 general elections, said those complaining are simply being "selfish".

In a chat with PREMIUM TIMES on Monday in Abuja, Mr. Kera said "the APC should simply accept their fate, just like the PDP does in APC controlled states".

He said Saturday's election was "free, fair, and transparent throughout the state".

He alleged that APC members are "known to find it difficult to concede defeat".

"APC seems not to be familiar with how politics is being played without bitterness and much rancour

"Last year, Adamawa State had local government elections and APC swept all the 21 local government chairmanship seats in the state and there wasn't any outcry by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, being the major opposition party in the state.

"Also, elections were held recently in Yobe State under APC's leadership and they have won all the seats in the state, yet PDP did not call for the cancellation of such results.

"It is therefore, myopic and laughable that when Taraba and Gombe States both under the PDP, held local government election in their respective states, the APC were crying foul," he said.

The elected council officials were on Tuesday sworn in by Governor Dankwambo.

Mr. Dankwambo congratulated the newly elected chairmen and charged them to be committed in discharging their responsibilities.

According to him, the chairmen were elected in conformity with Section 79 (3) and (4) of the State Independent Electoral Commission law.

He charged them to maintain the tempo exhibited by their predecessors in the execution of projects, especially joint capital projects in order to improve the living standards of residents.

"Similarly, they should make efforts to improve on internally generated revenue by plugging all loop-holes as well as identifying new revenue sources.

"This will reduce over dependence on statutory grants from the Federation Account.

"As agents at the grassroots, you are expected to evolve constructive ideas for the development and transformation of our local government areas", he said.

The governor also advised the chairmen to extend genuine hands of reconciliation to all those who contested and lost in the elections regardless of party affiliations.

Faruk Dankuka, the Chairman of Billiri Local Government Area, on behalf of the other chairmen, thanked residents and pledged they would all work hard in their councils.

He expressed gratitude to state government for conducting a successful and peaceful election in the state.

He added that the chairmen would not betray any person in the course of discharging their responsibilities.