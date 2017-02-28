27 February 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Trio to Appear for Various Crimes Committed in Christiana

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Potchefstroom: On Tuesday, 28 February 2017, three suspects aged 17, 21 and 22 will appear in the Christiana Magistrates' Court for alleged murder, two counts of common robbery, house robbery and three counts of assault with intent to do Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH).

The suspects' appearance in court stems from their arrest on Sunday, 26 February 2017 at Utlwanang Location, Christiana. According to information received, the trio went to a house at Utlwanang location where they found a 22-year-old man inside. They allegedly assaulted and robbed him of his cash. He was then taken to the hospital by his brother for medical treatment.

It is alleged that the assault and robbery victim and his 37-year-old brother were walking on the street from the hospital when the same suspects confronted them. The assault and robbery victim managed to run away, but the suspects managed to catch his brother whom they assaulted. The victim was taken to the hospital where he died later. The incident was reported to the police who instituted investigation which led to the arrest of the suspects. Further investigation led to linking of the suspects with other crimes that were committed in the area the same day including two counts of common robbery.

Investigation into the matter continues.

South Africa

Kenyans Register for Elections Amid Xenophobic Violence

Kenyans living in South Africa have been making their way to Pretoria to register as diaspora voters for the east… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.