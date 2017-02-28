South Africa: Trio to Appear for Various Crimes Committed in Christiana

press release

Potchefstroom: On Tuesday, 28 February 2017, three suspects aged 17, 21 and 22 will appear in the Christiana Magistrates' Court for alleged murder, two counts of common robbery, house robbery and three counts of assault with intent to do Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH).

The suspects' appearance in court stems from their arrest on Sunday, 26 February 2017 at Utlwanang Location, Christiana. According to information received, the trio went to a house at Utlwanang location where they found a 22-year-old man inside. They allegedly assaulted and robbed him of his cash. He was then taken to the hospital by his brother for medical treatment.

It is alleged that the assault and robbery victim and his 37-year-old brother were walking on the street from the hospital when the same suspects confronted them. The assault and robbery victim managed to run away, but the suspects managed to catch his brother whom they assaulted. The victim was taken to the hospital where he died later. The incident was reported to the police who instituted investigation which led to the arrest of the suspects. Further investigation led to linking of the suspects with other crimes that were committed in the area the same day including two counts of common robbery.

Investigation into the matter continues.