South Africa: Active Citizenry Deals Blow to Traffic Fine Illegitimacy

analysis

For many years, due process of traffic violation enforcement has not been followed by those in authority, forcing the public to pay for fines while their rights to challenge them has been effectively denied. That was until a brave active citizen, Cornelia van Niekerk, came along and challenged the abuse of authority by questioning the unacceptable conduct of the Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) processes and the law enforcement representatives' conduct. Their conduct in running roughshod over the cumbersome Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) Act had come to an end.

To set the scene, there has been a tendency for our traffic authorities, over time, to circumvent their required legal obligations insofar as traffic fine notification processeses go. This in turn led to traffic fines being converted to enforcement orders, which essentially became a mechanism of extortion, by blocking the vehicle owner's ability to relicence their vehicles - until the "outstanding" fines were paid. In doing so, the rights of motorists to enquire about the legitimacy of the fine or to benefit from early settlement discounts had been removed. The motorist was left with two choices; drive an unlicenced vehicle (with added risks), or pay the outstanding traffic...