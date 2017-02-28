South Africa: Rape Suspect Due in Court

press release

A 29-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Rustenburg Magistrates' Court tomorrow, 28 February 2017 for allegedly raping a 32-year-old woman.

The suspect's appearance in court stems from his arrest by the police in Rustenburg on Sunday, 26 February 2017 in Photsaneng. It is alleged that the woman as well as her friends and co-workers were at her place of residence.

According to information, the woman requested everyone to leave after they had dinner. The suspect allegedly remained behind. He allegedly locked himself and the victim inside the house and raped her.