Liberia: Three Professionals Grab L$100,000 in Oniyama Open

Three professional golfers, a Sierra Leonean and two Liberians, on Sunday were awarded a total of L$100,000 as cash prizes in the C. Nelson Oniyama Invitational Golf Tournament, which brought together 29 professionals and amateur players at the Seaview Gold Course in Virginia, outside Monrovia.

The Sierra Leonean golfer, Issa Farnnel, grabbed L$50,000 as the first winner, with 68 net. He narrowly emerged as champion over his Liberian counterparts by a stroke.

Aaron Anderson, Liberia's current number one golfer, was second, with 69 net. He pocketed L$30,000. Akoi Flomo, dubbed 'BYC Golfer,' was third, with 71 net. He received L$20,000.

Farnnel also won the 'Closest to the Pin' title while Moses Sayon took the 'Longest Drive' title.

In the amateur category, the honoree, Dr. Oniyama, was first, with 63 net - from a handicap of 11.

Frank Obeng was second with 66 net - from a handicap of 15 and Daniel Sumo finished third with a handicap of 20.

The first and second amateur winners received trophies, while the remainder received consolation prizes.

Farnnel, 31, told reporters that Sunday's win marked his third first place victory in two years, after winning the recent Seymour Grann Open and the Monrovia Breweries Open.

"Coming here to win is tough, but l must admit our presence improves the Liberians," he said.

For his part, the honoree and winner of the Amateur Category, Dr. Oniyama, who is also the President, said the idea for the Dr. C. Nelson Oniyama Invitational Tournament was envisaged by Mr. Arthur B. Welwean, a former pro golfer, who is based in the US.

Dr. Nelson said Welwean also provided the trophies and consolation prizes.

He told journalists that the tournament would be an annual event, and urged the Government of Liberia to support the Liberia Golf Association (LGA).