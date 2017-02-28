Liberia: Bility Backs Ahmad for CAF Presidency

LFA President Musa Bility has openly endorsed Madagascar FA president Ahmad Ahmad, who is challenging Issa Hayatou for the Caf Presidency.

Bility, who has come out to make his stance known, joins Cosafa as Ahmad's supporters ahead of the elections set for 16 March in Ethiopia at the Caf Congress.

"I have officially endorsed the candidacy of Mr. Ahmad today. It's time to move beyond a three-decade long reign. Caf is not a kingdom," Bility said on Thursday.

"I think there could never have been a better time to honour the life of president Hayatou with a befitting event and bring this era to an end. I'm standing up for change. Join me."

Hayatou has been at the helm of African football since 1988 and is seeking an eighth term in office.

In 2013, the Cameroonian administrator won unopposed and had promised that his most recent term would be his last in office, only for the Caf statutes to be changed two years later to allow for a candidate above 70 years old to rule.

Back in September 2012 at the Caf Congress in Seychelles, a controversial amendment to the statutes excluding non-Executive Committee members from contesting for Caf Presidency was adopted to alienate Ivorian Jacques Anouma, who was challenging Hayatou for the position.

Hayatou and Ahmad are the only candidates running for the top position. Cecafa made their official stance known and are backing the incumbent.