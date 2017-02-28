Liberia: UL Students Identify With Disabled, Poor

University of Liberia students majoring in Sociology recently donated assorted food items valued at US$850 to over 600 less fortunate and disabled people in Monrovia and its environs.

The students converged at street corners in Central Monrovia and Old Road Junction, opposite Nigeria House in Congo Town, and distributed food items to the disabled people usually seen begging around those communities, in most instances on the street corners and among moving vehicles. The items included rice, onions, tomatoes, salt, magi cubes.

Onisemus O. Nurse, who headed the students at the Old Road Junction, told reporters that the gesture was all about demonstrating what they have learned in class during the semester instructing them to identify with the less fortunate when the means is available.

He said the students were motivated by their course instructor, Mrs. Saydah Taylor, who always told them to emulate good examples in society.

"If society must get better, there is a need for every well-meaning citizen or student to provide some assistance to those referred to as 'the societal deprived,'" Student Nurse said.

Mrs. Taylor, who herself assisted the students during the distribution exercise, also called on every Liberian student not to wait only for government to provide for the needs of every citizen, but to take the initiative and help those who are in need.

Mrs. Taylor then called on Liberians, who she said often sit idle and blame government for every problem the nation is faced with.

She encouraged students reading Sociology to form part of the government's efforts to minimize the challenges the country is going through such as the 'uncontrollable' prices of goods and services.

Mrs. Taylor added: "If we say government is for the people, by the people and of the people, students can make the change from a social change prospective."

"Against this backdrop, our students were able to formulate the idea of feeding the vulnerable for at least a day."

The beneficiaries thanked the students for the good will gesture, saying it was timely and prayed that God would continue to bless the students as they strive to help the poverty-stricken and disabled in the community.

