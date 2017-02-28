Liberia: 'Equal Justice Will Ensure Lasting Peace'

Lasting peace in Liberian can be attained when every Liberian is considered equal before the law, as enshrined in the Constitution, Dr. Joseph Mills Jones, standard bearer of the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE), said last Friday.

Speaking at a forum of the Rotary Clubs of Monrovia and Sinkor at a resort in Monrovia, Dr. Jones, who was one of three invited presidential aspirants to honor the invitation, said the current administration must ensure that the laws and Constitution are respected especially during the ongoing political process.

While Dr. Jones believes that it is the duty of every Liberian to ensure the maintenance of peace in the country, he said much of that rests on the current administration.

He noted that with his experience as a man who has worked for the betterment of the Liberian people, he will not engage in any conduct that will undermine the country.

The two other candidates, who did not show up due to technical reasons, were Vice President Joseph Boakai and Alternative National Congress (ANC) standard bearer Alexander Cummings.

Dr. Jones indicated that the government bears a greater responsibility to ensure that no Liberian is denied the right to exercise his or her civic responsibility. "The misapplication of justice is a potential barrier to the attainment of peace in our society," he added.

Speaking on "Processes and mechanisms for keeping peace and tranquility before, during and after the impending Presidential and Legislative elections in Liberia," Dr. Jones noted that the Liberian government must first seek first in order to lead the rest of the country to do the same.

Noting that peace in the country is a necessary channel for nurturing the growth of democracy and the economy, Dr. Jones said that would only become a reality only when those at the top demonstrate the meaning of peace by their actions.

To this end, the man known throughout the country as 'poverty doctor' for his provision of loans to Liberians in the leeward counties while serving as Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia, said greater responsibility falls on the government to do things that will restore confidence in the people because their voices are crucial in the October Presidential and Legislative elections.

He insisted that he does not foresee any kind of conflict now, during or after the October 2017 elections, once the process is carried out within the confines of the rules established to ensure transparency.

He, meanwhile, appealed to Liberian lawyers to be on the watch so that when justice is being subdued, they would stand up to ensure it is corrected.

Rotarian Reginald Pratt, on behalf of the organizers, said their primary goal is to ensure that Liberia achieves lasting peace, and spoke on Rotary's humanitarian services in the education and health sectors of Liberia.

Rotarian Cllr. Oswald Tweh gave a brief history of the organization and expressed Rotarians' commitment to ensuring the maintenance of peace in the country.