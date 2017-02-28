27 February 2017

South Africa: SARS Wars - Tom Moyane's Multiple Storms

On Friday, SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane called a last-minute press conference after a hot batch of acrimonious letters between himself and Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan were leaked to the Mail & Guardian. Moyane was hoping to defend his dignity and increasingly tarnished status as the head of the country's most crucial economic cog, the revenue collection service. And while technocrats tried to explain away a R30.4-billion shortfall flagged by Gordhan in his Budget speech, Moyane sunk a little deeper into a grave he has dug all by himself. By MARIANNE THAMM.

We cannot know what SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane was thinking when he walked into the Brooklyn SAPS charge office on May 16, 2015 and told police there that a crime had occurred at the SARS leafy compound in Nieuw Muckleneuk, Pretoria, some time after May 4, 2007.

Two years after the fact at Friday's press conference Moyane tried to backpedal frantically, punting alternative facts and denying that he had opened the case against Finance Minister Gordhan specifically.

"I did not open a case against Minister Gordhan. That is a misplaced narrative. I never mentioned the minister's name; you can ask the Hawks and you can ask the police....

