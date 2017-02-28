Liberia: China Provides U.S.$3 Million Military Aid

In another effort to contribute towards the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) civil-military initiatives, the Ministry of National Defense of the Peoples' Republic of China (PRC) has provided military assistance in the tone of US$3 million to Liberia's Ministry of National Defense (MoD).

The assistance included medical equipment, supplies and engineering equipment.

The equipment and supplies provided will enable the AFL perform more effectively in its medical outreach at all its military installations and also cater to civilians residing in and around such facilities.

A Defense Ministry press release issued here Friday said receiving the grant, Liberia's Defense Minister Brownie J. Samukai lauded the government and people of the People's Republic of China for the huge gesture given.

"This grant is very timely and the AFL highly appreciates it," he stated.

The Minister then thanked Chinese Ambassador Zhang Yue for ensuring that the grant came through because it will greatly assist the AFL in performing its tasks.

"Liberia appreciates all that the PRC is doing in ensuring that Liberia remains safe and secure," Minister Samukai emphasized.

The Minister made the statement on Thursday, February 23, at a program marking the signing of an agreement between the Ministry of National Defense of the People's Republic of China and the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Liberia on China's provision of military assistance gratis to Liberia.

"All provisions within the agreement will be upheld," Minister Samukai assured.

"The Commander in Chief, Her Excellency Madam President, is aware of this agreement and is gratified. Liberia stands with the one China Policy," Minister

Samukai emphasized.

Speaking on behalf of the People's Republic of China, Ambassador Zhang said this is a follow-up on China's promise to the Liberian Government through the MoD to enhance the AFL's capabilities, to assist in the reconstruction of its facilities as well as promote civil-military relations.

Ambassador Zhang further stated that he is proud of the friendly relations existing between the two nations and hoped that the grant given will go a long way in the rebuilding of Liberia.

He also highlighted the achievements of the AFL over the last decade, and said he was very impressed with the AFL's capabilities.

He said that watching the AFL on February 11 (Armed Forces Day) at its official program gave the impression that the AFL is prepared in all aspects.

"China stands firmly by Liberia in whatever aspect, whether in economic development, military or political," he said.

Ambassador Zhang assured that the People's Republic of China is always committed to supporting Liberia and ensuring that it reaches its full potential.

It can be recalled that China provided assistance to the AFL Engineering Battalion about a year ago.

That assistance has greatly helped in the reconstruction of feeder roads in inaccessible locations in Liberia.

The grant given will also be used to help repair vehicles and other logistics supplied from the previous assistance.

This will empower the AFL Engineering Battalion to do more in the rebuilding of Liberia.